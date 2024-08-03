Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 76,107 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

