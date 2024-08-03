Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $134.14, but opened at $143.20. Clorox shares last traded at $141.77, with a volume of 256,327 shares.

The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 7.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.