Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.40, but opened at $79.50. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,075,559 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,001,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

