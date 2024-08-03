Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

CLOV stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

