CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $24.89 on Friday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 243.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

