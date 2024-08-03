Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,184.11

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,184.11 and last traded at $1,183.50, with a volume of 9772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,145.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,061.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $931.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

