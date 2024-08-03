Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CGTX opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

