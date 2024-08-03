Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

