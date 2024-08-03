Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cohu

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -532.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Cohu has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.