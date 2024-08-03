Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Downgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.
Insider Activity
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
