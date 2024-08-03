Comerica Bank Acquires 102 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

