Comerica Bank Acquires 10,398 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG opened at $51.63 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

