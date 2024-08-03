Comerica Bank Acquires 145,391 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,974,000 after purchasing an additional 845,368 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after acquiring an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 716,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

