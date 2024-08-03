Comerica Bank Acquires 14,736 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

