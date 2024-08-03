Comerica Bank Acquires 1,876 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $575.81 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,845 shares of company stock worth $9,118,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

