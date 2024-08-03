Comerica Bank Acquires 19,281 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Post worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 56.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE POST opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on POST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.