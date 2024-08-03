Comerica Bank Acquires 219,001 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Marqeta worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after buying an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 1,604,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $27,739,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.89 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

