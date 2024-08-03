Comerica Bank Acquires 29,904 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $45.94 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

