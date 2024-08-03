Comerica Bank Acquires 3,740 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.