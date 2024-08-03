Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.