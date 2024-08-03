Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $94,137,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

