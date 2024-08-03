Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

