Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

