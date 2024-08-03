Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $213.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

