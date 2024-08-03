Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

