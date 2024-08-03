Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.