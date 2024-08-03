Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $31.63 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

