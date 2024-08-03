Comerica Bank Has $5.76 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

