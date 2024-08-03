Comerica Bank Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $55.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.