Comerica Bank Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

