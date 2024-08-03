Comerica Bank Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 280.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,842 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Management

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.