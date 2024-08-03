Comerica Bank Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 177.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,621 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.2 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.