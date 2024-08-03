Comerica Bank Has $6.84 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.83% of Simulations Plus worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,560,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,798 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

