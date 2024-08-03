Comerica Bank Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $9,700,339. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

