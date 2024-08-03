Comerica Bank Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $371.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.68. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.