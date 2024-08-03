Comerica Bank Has $6.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,835,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 320,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.