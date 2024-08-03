Comerica Bank Has $6.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,835,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 320,237 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.