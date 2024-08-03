Comerica Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

