Comerica Bank Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

