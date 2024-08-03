Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of Portland General Electric worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 140,151 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on POR. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

