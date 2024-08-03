Comerica Bank Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 134.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 848,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $32.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

