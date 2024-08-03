Comerica Bank Purchases 230 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $287.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

