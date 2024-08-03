Comerica Bank Purchases 5,849 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,562 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

