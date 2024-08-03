Comerica Bank Purchases 81,708 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of ATI worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ATI by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

ATI stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. ATI’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

