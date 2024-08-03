Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

