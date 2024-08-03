Comerica Bank Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

