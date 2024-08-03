Comerica Bank Raises Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Weatherford International worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $406,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.