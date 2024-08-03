Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VONE stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.