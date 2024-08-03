Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

