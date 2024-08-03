Comerica Bank Sells 13,542 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ALSN opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

