Comerica Bank Sells 15,425 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

